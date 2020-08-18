Through hard work and dedication, Apalachee High School’s FFA Chapter was able to receive the National Gold Emblem Award this past year, becoming one of only 35 chapters in the state of Georgia to receive the honor.
To qualify for the award, the FFA chapter must submit an application to the National Chapter Award Program and meet several requirements for events planned throughout the year in the areas of “Growing Leaders,” “Building Communities,” and “Strengthening Agriculture.”
During the summer of 2019, the officer team attended a retreat to begin planning the chapter’s activities and setting goals for each event for the school year. One of the advisors, Emily Murphy, stated, “The Apalachee FFA Chapter and its officers have worked endlessly throughout the school year to plan activities for FFA members to get involved in and promote agriculture to our community.”
The chapter’s strong officer team (consisting of Megan Parks, president; Ethan Harrison, vice president; Bryson Clark, secretary; Wyatt Watkins, treasurer; Sarah Bieri, reporter; and Brock Sharp, sentinel), its dedicated advisors, Samantha Kickbush and Murphy, along with the hard work of all of the Apalachee FFA members, made it possible for the chapter to carry out the planned events that would later qualify the chapter to receive the Gold Emblem Award.
For the events in the “Growing Leaders” category, the chapter must display leadership, scholarship, and career success. While going to Tifton for State CDEs, the Apalachee Farm and Agribusiness Management team fulfilled the scholarship standard by touring through the future of agriculture and energy conservation at the University of Georgia’s Tifton campus and zero net energy house. Apalachee also exceeded expectations on career success by having over 80 percent of the members fill out a resume to showcase their leadership skills and participate in mock interviews conducted by local industry workers.
Apalachee FFA conducted events in the “Building Communities” category, in which a chapter must meet additional requirements in human resources, economic development, and stakeholder engagement. Through its massive participation in the Toy Drive hosted by the Winder Fire Department, Apalachee exceeded expectations by earning the participation of the Apalachee High School students, alumni, and local business, ACT Homecare, by donating over 250 toys to the drive. Through this toy drive, stakeholders were able to support the AHS FFA chapter and directly contribute to the community through their gracious contributions. The chapter displayed economic development by holding a live holiday wreath workshop earning $340 and earning $950 through the Apalachee FFA/Farm Bureau Convention car wash, surpassing its goal for stakeholder engagement.
Moreover, Apalachee FFA excelled in meeting its goals pertaining to “Strengthening Agriculture.” This category contains the areas of chapter recruitment, agricultural literacy and advocacy. The FFA Chapter promoted agriculture during the school year by handing out agriculture facts to community members at the Winder Christmas Parade and by conducting meetings of the Yargo Young Farmers Club, (a club that allows Yargo Elementary students to learn more about agriculture). Also, during the Winder Back to School Luau, Apalachee FFA members displayed agricultural advocacy by setting up a booth to inform community members about the agriculture industry and the FFA program. Apalachee FFA was able to conduct chapter recruitment by encouraging students to get involved in FFA activities throughout the year. Some of the events included National FFA Week and exciting monthly meetings. These events allowed students to strengthen agriculture by promoting different aspects of the agriculture industry throughout the school and community.
After an eventful year, the Apalachee FFA Chapter is looking forward to a new school year full of opportunities to continue to grow leaders within the chapter, help support the community and educate members about agriculture and the FFA. The incoming president of the AHS FFA Chapter, Sarah Bieri, said, “I'm excited for this coming year and have high hopes about achieving the Gold Emblem again next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.