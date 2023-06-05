The Apalachee High School chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) was named as one of the 2023 recipients of the Silver Star of Excellence Award.
This award recognizes the achievement of National Technical Honor Society Chapters that maintain active status, grow their membership, foster business/industry partnerships and excel in the reflection, implementation and understanding of the NTHS Seven Attributes: Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership.
"Our NTHS chapter was successful this year because we had a great chapter officer team: Rhyan Rogers (president); Dayla Taylor (vice-president); Tinsley Edens (secretary) and Jayden Barajas (treasurer). These young ladies provided a solid foundation for our chapter to really grow in the upcoming year. NTHS provides opportunities for our students beyond the classroom. Whether they choose to attend a technical college; 4 year-college; or enter the workforce, they will leave our school prepared," said advisor Amanda Pugh.
During the past school year, Apalachee High School's NTHS chapter formed its first active NTHS chapter since 2007, hosted monthly chapter meetings, participated in community service events in conjunction with the AHS SkillsUSA chapter, 17 members were "Stop the Bleed" certified and they hosted the first formal NTHS induction ceremony. In addition, 24 seniors received a NTHS honor cord, 12 seniors also received a Law and Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN) medallion for completing a Law and Public Safety pathway and two seniors received a NTHS stole for serving as NTHS local chapter officers.
Members have painted ornaments for Yargo Elementary School's Cookies with Santa event, participated in AHS campus clean up and collected books to donate to local nonprofit Adventure Bags. The NTHS chapter was established in 2022 and, to date, has inducted 37 members, with 14 members receiving the LAPSEN endorsement.
Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for CTE, serving high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges and universities. Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.
To learn more about NTHS and the Silver Star of Excellence Award, visit nths.org.
