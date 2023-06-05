The Apalachee High School chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) was named as one of the 2023 recipients of the Silver Star of Excellence Award.

This award recognizes the achievement of National Technical Honor Society Chapters that maintain active status, grow their membership, foster business/industry partnerships and excel in the reflection, implementation and understanding of the NTHS Seven Attributes: Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.