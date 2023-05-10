New inductees of the National Technical Honor Society at Apalachee High School

Pictured: New inductees of the National Technical Honor Society at Apalachee High School (* denotes students that also received the LAPSEN endorsement): (Front row, from left): Lyzeasia Watson, Akosua Opoku, *Ka’Niyah Swan, Carlie Lumpkin, Tinsley Edens (Chapter Secretary), *Rhyan Rogers (Chapter President), *Dayla Taylor (Chapter Vice-President), Cheyenne Wardell, and *Halle Barber; (second row, from left): Destinii Cadle, *Joy Oladosu, *Cheyanne Zahm, Andy Serrato, Crystal Ramos-Reyes, Anglina Garcia, Dylan Bankston, Txangyeeng Lani Xiong, Mychaela Mobley, and Angie Palma; (back row, from left): Zachary Bryant, Hunter Sorrells, Nicole Ferandez, and Nermina Donovic; Not pictured: Jayden Barajas (Chapter Treasurer); Members: Arley Acosta, *Cyara Bradford, Aiden Delvo, *Tina Do, Ava Goodman, *Peyton Herrington, *John William Jira, *Maggie McBride, *Koreen Mathis, *Cynthia Quartermaine, *Raelyn Ridgeway, Hannah Sullivan, *Desirae Tanner and Katie Warrington

 Submitted photo

Apalachee High School hosted its first National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony on April 18. This year, advisors Amanda Pugh and William Wingfield formed the first chapter at the school since 2006.

National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) recognizes the accomplishments of students with one of the highest honors in career and technical education.

