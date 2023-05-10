Apalachee High School hosted its first National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony on April 18. This year, advisors Amanda Pugh and William Wingfield formed the first chapter at the school since 2006.
National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) recognizes the accomplishments of students with one of the highest honors in career and technical education.
Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for career and technical education, serving high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges and universities.
Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.
From celebrating the excellence shown in developing their skills to offering nearly $300,000 in scholarships each year, the NTHS believes in empowering each of its students in their journey to develop the skills they will need to build a career they will love.
Thirty-seven students were inducted for membership based on their skill development and academic achievement in their career and technical courses and 14 of the members also earned the Law & Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN) endorsement by successfully completing a law and public safety pathway.
The following are the qualifications for earning a National Technical Honor Cord at Apalachee High School:
· Students must have and maintain an overall grade point average of 82.5
· Students must have and maintain an overall average of 87.5 in their career and technical course pathway.
· Students must be a paid member of a career and technical student organization
· Students must complete 10 hours of community service during their high school years.
Each member must maintain each of the qualifications during their senior year in order to receive the purple and white honor cord at Senior Honor Night. In addition, law and public safety students that successfully complete the pathway can also earn a LAPSEN medallion. This year AHS corded its first group of senior inductees at Senior Honor Night on May 8. This year’s student inductees into National Technical Honor Society were enrolled in one or more of the following pathways: Agriculture education; audio, video, technology and film; engineering and technology; family and consumer science; healthcare science; JROTC; and law and public safety.
The inductees were also members of one or more of the following Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs): FBLA; FCCLA; FFA; HOSA; SkillsUSA; and TSA.
