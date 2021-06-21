Apalachee High School SkillsUSA members Alexa Mancillas and Hayley Fleming presented their SkillsUSA Technical Framework activity followed by an interview on Thursday, June 17, for their chapter’s National Models of Excellence competition.
This year, the AHS chapter was in the top eight in the nation, based on the technical activity they created on March 4, Virtual Vision Boards and Culture Sharing. For the activity, officers planned for the chapter members to meet via Google Meets and members created virtual vision boards focused on the essential element of Computer and Technology Literacy.
Chapter president Ell Contreras asked members to create a slideshow which included: uploading a photo of themselves from their cellphones; listing two short-term goals and one long-term goal; providing three things about themselves; and sharing about their culture (favorite music artist and song, foods and anything else they wanted to share).
The last slide was to provide an inspirational quote from someone from their culture. After the slides were completed, each member learned to share and present their slideshows. Seven cultures were shared, including French, Vietnamese, African-American, South Africa, Latino, American (Caucasian) and American Indian.
“This was an amazing activity that not only taught computer skills, but also allowed students to share their heritage while learning,” faculty advisor Amanda Pugh said.
The virtual SkillsUSA National Watch Party is Thursday, June 24, from 3:30-8 p.m. The chapter will join the Watch Party virtually and hope to learn their results for the interview between 5-6 p.m.
You can join the live Watch Party by going to www.skillsusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.