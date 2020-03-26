On Jan. 23, 32 Apalachee High School students along with advisor Amanda Pugh and work-based learning doordinator Miranda Deaton, attended the SkillsUSA Georgia Region 2 Competitions at North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville.
AHS students competed in 19 out of 33 competitions held at the Region 2 Competitions.
Blessing Oladosu and Autumn Lawrence placed in the top 16 in the state in Practical Nursing.
Second-place finishers and also advancing to the state competitions include:
•Haley Criswell – Information Service Technology
•Liviya Hill, Zoie Tisdale, Sa’Niah Hood, Betsy Mancillas, Shae Baughns, Alison Martinez and Ashley Martinez – Opening and Closing Ceremonies
•Blessing Oladosu – Early Childhood Education
•Vanessa Nelson – Prepared Speech.
Third-place finishers included Brooke Dover in Job Demonstration Open.
The following students also competed at the Region 2 Competitions:
•Ashley Villagomez – Extemporaneous Speaking
•Shantalle Swift – First Aid/CPR
•Ell Contrerasdelcastillo – Job Interview
•Brenda Chavez and Mayra Bolanos-Moara – Job Demonstration A
•JB Elder - Plumbing
•Brooke Duke – T-Shirt Design
•Hayley Fleming, Savannah Wallace, Caiyi Zhang, Karen Parker, Alexa Mancillas – Quiz Bowl
Haley Criswell, Feyikemi Adeyemi-Bajo and Oladosu sang The National Anthem at the Closing Ceremony. Joylena Taveras and Mayra Bolanos-Mora announced the winners at the Closing Session.
