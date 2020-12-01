Apalachee Theatre’s first production of the season, “Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl,” is opening Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In Eurydice, Ruhl “reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine,” according to a news release. “Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.”
AHS students Mckayla Yancey (Eurydice), Ethan Drinkard (Father) and Timothy Miller (Orpheus) are the main cast members.
Tickets are $10 can be purchased via https://gofan.co/app/school/GA4819.
Drama students are $5 in advance.
The rest of Apalachee Theatre’s season includes “Shakespeare in the Park”, “High School Musical” and a play for young audiences titled “The Little Prince” on Saturday, May 9.
All performances are at Apalachee High School, 940 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder.
