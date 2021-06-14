The following local students earned a spot on the President’s List at Kennesaw State University this spring after completing the semester with a 4.0 grade-point average:
•Alexandra May of Hoschton
•Emily Donnelly of Hoschton
•Sofija Lazic of Auburn
•Jal Villarroel of Winder
•Fernanda Moura of Auburn
•Imaria Egbon of Auburn
•Conner Woodham of Hoschton
•Calib Yang of Winder
•Autumn Graham of Braselton
•Nancy IslasGarcia of Winder
•Julianna Elorza-Leyva of Bethlehem
•Noah Trinite of Winder
•Ross Dunsire of Braselton
•Justin Masters of Auburn
•Franklyn Brown of Winder
•Thomas Diaconescu of Hoschton
•Jerald Allahverdiev of Auburn
•Madelyn Souther of Hoschton
•Re'gine Cook of Hoschton
•Christian Kilgore of Statham
•Isabella Giordano of Hoschton
•Chris Sharp of Statham
•Alexandria Cowan of Winder
•Eiko Jara-Hamada of Winder
•Sawyer Rodriguez of Auburn
•Samantha Floyd of Hoschton
•Raegan Zaenglein of Hoschton.
KSU DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Kennesaw State after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
•Kaori Jara-Hamada of Winder
•Jaydah Christian of Braselton
•Trenton Smith of Braselton
•Jackson Rudd of Hoschton
•Matthew Vega of Hoschton
•Christopher Cade of Bethlehem
•Caroline Anthony of Hoschton
•Robert Patrick of Winder
•Avery Crump of Hoschton
•David Frazier of Bethlehem
•Elizabeth McDonald of Winder
•Kayla Fleming of Braselton
•Han Nguyen of Bethlehem
•Reginald Stancil of Auburn
•Nalitha Persaud of Auburn
•Chasen Campbell of Winder
•Alex Tawara of Winder
•Ethan Byrd of Hoschton
•Brenden Riser of Braselton
•Patrick Klein of Winder
•Brandon Maas of Bethlehem
•Levi King of Hoschton
•John Walker of Bethlehem
•Gerardo De Avila of Braselton
•Matthew Calfee of Bethlehem
•Patrick Murphy of Hoschton
•Isiah Vang of Statham
•Jonathan Asanful of Bethlehem
•Nicholas Kline of Braselton
•Jorge Diaz Rodriguez of Auburn
•Mollie Wilson of Winder
•Emory Witt of Winder
•Zykearia Dean of Statham
•Chelsey Abel of Auburn
•London Berkhiser of Bethlehem
•Sarah Muh of Braselton
•Alexa Royal of Winder
•Destiny Tate of Winder
•Sarah Carter of Hoschton
•Jessica Bowler of Braselton
•Gracie Kenerly of Hoschton
•Alexandra Norman of Braselton
•Elizabeth Driscoll of Hoschton
•Doryen Jah of Braselton
•Brianna Bailey of Bethlehem
•Caprice Price of Auburn
•Kayla Brown of Bethlehem
•Lily Bui of Braselton
•Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton
•Ansley Favara of Hoschton
•Jamie Aristizabal of Auburn
•Jessa Bonneau of Bethlehem
•Brianna Grubbs of Hoschton
•Bradley Pendley of Winder
•Matthew Dunagan of Statham
•Katherine Randall of Hoschton
•Adrianna Morse of Auburn
•Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton
•Chase Rodriguez of Auburn
•Chandler Moore of Braselton
•Seth Walton of Auburn
•Dana Bowen of Winder
•Chloe Roebuck of Hoschton
•Matthew McCrory of Hoschton
•Kailey Clark of Hoschton
•Jillian McCrory of Hoschton
•Cady Hamby of Hoschton
•Conor Blankenship of Bethlehem.
GEORGIA STATE GRADUATES
The following students graduated from Georgia State University this spring:
•Alexandria Haines of Hoschton, earning a Master of Science degree, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry
•Caitlyn Howell of Hoschton, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
•Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Drawing/Painting/Printmaking
•Daniel Ochoa of Auburn, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs
•Erica Lee of Bethlehem, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting
•Gloria Cudd of Braselton, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
•Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
•Holly Hughes of Hoschton, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences
•Isaac Hernandez of Bethlehem, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences
•Juan Ibarra of Braselton, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
•Katie Burkholder of Braselton, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Rhetoric and Composition.
•Katherine Mazer of Braselton, earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Anthropology, with a Graduate Certificate in Ethnography
•Katelin Mcclure of Auburn, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
•Marcus Brown of Hoschton, earning a Master of Business Administration degree
•Michael Cody of Hoschton, earning an Associate of Science degree
•Maritza Martinez of Hoschton, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
•Micayla St. Aude of Hoschton, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
•Sebastian Lopez of Hoschton, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
VALDOSTA STATE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Valdosta State University:
•Khamil Canty of Braselton
•Emily Donat of Hoschton
•Rebekah Trammell of Winder
•Caroline Weinhart of Hoschton
•Nicole Woolridge of Statham
•Carli Tuttle of Winder
•Chadwick Sauls of Winder
•Adariah Holloway of Winder
•Mollie Brewer of Braselton
•Kaitlyn Johnson of Winder.
OTHERS
Among other local students who earned honors from colleges/universities:
•Breanna McNamara of Winder made the Dean’s List this spring at Coastal Carolina University. McNamara is majoring in Art Studio.
•Adeline Frierson of Winder made the Dean’s List at Samford University.
•Destiny Gibbs of Winder made the Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.