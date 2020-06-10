The following area students recently earned academic honors for the spring 2020 semester at and/or graduated from their respective colleges and universities.
•Miller Bryant of Statham was named to the President’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma State University for obtaining a 4.0 grade-point average with at least 12 hours of credits.
•The following students made the Dean’s List at Berry College, achieving a GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale: Catherine Doolittle of Monroe, Josiah Pratt of Winder, Jordan Stallings of Winder, Tanner Still of Braselton and William Warbington of Auburn.
•Allie Heard of Auburn qualified for the Dean's List at Belmont University, earning at least a 3.5 GPA with no grade below a C.
•Amy Casey of Winder graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University.
•Bradley Martin of Winder made the President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University, earning a 4.0 GPA.
•Jackson Alvarez made the Dean’s List at the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, earning a GPA of at least 3.5.
•The following students earned Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology for earning a 4.0 GPA: Maximiliano Hernandez of Hoschton, Rommel Montayre of Statham, Hannah Petit of Braselton and Martin Still of Braselton.
•The following students made the Dean’s List at Georgia Tech with a GPA of at least 3.0: Luke Black of Winder, Brendon Darby of Hoschton, Rachel Eick of Auburn, Mary Lord of Hoschton, Jeremy Webb of Hoschton and Jessica Winkler of Auburn.
•The following students graduated from Clemson University: Hannah J. Leysath of Hoschton (Bachelor of Science degree in Management), Sarah C. Rowell of Winder (Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Science and Engineering), Joelma Teixeira Soares-Sambdman of Hoschton (Master of Arts degree in Writing, Rhetoric, and Master of Education) and David H. Walker of Hoschton (Master of Public Administration degree in Public Administration).
