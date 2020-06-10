The following area students graduated from the University of North Georgia in the spring 2020 semester:
•Ariana Adams, Braselton, Bachelor of Arts - English with a writing and publication concentration. Magna Cum Laude
•James Adkins, Auburn, Bachelor of Business Administration - Finance.
•Octavio Aguado, Auburn, Bachelor of Science - Biology.
•Meagan Ally, Hoschton, Master of Education - Middle Grades Math and Science.
•Calysta Anderson, Braselton, Associate of Science - Pre-Medicine Pathway.
•Kayla Anderson, Bethlehem, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education.
•Belinda Arechiga, Hoschton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Accounting.
•David Arevalo, Braselton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Finance. Cum Laude
•Dalton Bales, Auburn, Associate of Arts - History Pathway.
•Shannah Blackwell, Hoschton, Associate of Arts - Theatre Pathway. Distinction.
•Hannah Bouker, Winder, Bachelor of Business Administration - Accounting.
•George Brandys, Braselton, Bachelor of Science - Film & Digital Media. Magna Cum Laude
•Taryn Broomfield, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Nursing. Cum Laude
•Elise Bryant, Bethlehem, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Bianca Cardoza, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education. Magna Cum Laude
•Nathan Clement, Statham, Bachelor of Science - Chemistry. Magna Cum Laude
•Brionna Cleveland, Auburn, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education. Summa Cum Laude
•Brendon Coats, Braselton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Ethan Collins, Winder, Bachelor of Arts - English with a literature concentration.
•Norman Cruce, Braselton, Associate of Arts - Film & Digital Media Pathway. Distinction
•Morgan De Avila, Braselton, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education. Magna Cum Laude
•Rachel Duke, Auburn, Bachelor of Arts - English Education.
•Jennifer Dye, Auburn, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management. Cum Laude
•Susan Eads, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Middle Grades Education. Magna Cum Laude
•Carley Eshleman, Winder, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
•Carla Evans, Hoschton, Master of Science - Counseling.
•Tyler Ferguson, Auburn, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Zachary Ferguson, Auburn, Bachelor of Business Administration - Marketing.
•Lauren Foskey, Braselton, Bachelor of Science - Human Services Delivery and Administration. Summa Cum Laude
•Lindsey Futch, Bethlehem, Associate of Science - Clinical Health Sciences Pathway.
•Johna Garcia, Braselton, Master of Business Administration and Graduate certificate in Entrepreneurship & Innovation.
•Christopher Griggs, Hoschton, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway. Distinction
•Taylor Grobe, Braselton, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education. Cum Laude
•Tyler Hamilton, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education.
•Ryan Hanna, Hoschton, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway. Distinction
•Wendy Harkins, Hoschton, Associated of Applied Science - Paralegal Studies. Distinction
•Alan Hernandez Diaz, Braselton, Associate of Science - Regents Engineering Pathway.
•Emily Holman, Auburn, Bachelor of Science - Art Marketing.
•Sarah Hoover, Braselton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Marketing. Magna Cum Laude
•Madison Hughes, Hoschton, Associate of Science - Clinical Health Sciences Pathway.
•Erika Hutchins, Winder, Associate of Arts - General Studies Pathway.
•Miles Johnson, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Physics.
•Kayla Johnston, Hoschton, Associate of Science - Criminal Justice Pathway.
•Cecil Johnston, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Criminal Justice.
•William Jones, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Biology.
•Ashley King, Hoschton, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Glenn Lancey, Braselton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Hunter Lane, Winder, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Kaitlin Langley, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education. Cum Laude
•Taylor Lee, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Nursing.
•Isabel Ly Payia, Braselton, Bachelor of Science - Nursing. Magna Cum Laude
•Alexandra Malone, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Elementary and Special Education. Cum Laude
•Robert McCain, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
•Emily Mccartt, Winder, Associate of Science - General Studies Pathway. Distinction
•Jerri McDonald, Winder, Associate of Science - Early Childhood Education Pathway.
•Maura McLaughlin, Braselton, Bachelor of Arts - Communication.
•Morgan McLean, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Nursing. Cum Laude
•Hannah Mitchell, Auburn, Bachelor of Science - Nursing. Magna Cum Laude
•Matthew Morrow, Braselton, Bachelor of Arts - English with a literature concentration. Magna Cum Laude
•Gareth Murphy, Winder, Associate of Science - Computer Science Pathway.
•Joshua Newell, Braselton, Bachelor of Science - Psychology.
•Kathryn Nuttall, Auburn, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Kathryn Padova, Hoschton, Associate of Science - Healthcare Services and Informatics Administration Pathway.
•Rachel Pesaresi, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Biology.
•Seth Pickens, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
•Amanda Pierce, Braselton, Associate of Arts - General Studies Pathway.
•Taylor Poisal, Auburn, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Daniel Ramirez, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology with teacher certification. Cum Laude
•Israel Rosales Rodriguez, Auburn, Bachelor of Science - Cybersecurity.
•Nicholas Schlenker, Braselton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Stephen Simmons, Statham, Master of Business Administration.
•Sara Smathers, Hoschton, Bachelor of Business Administration - Marketing.
•Carson Smith, Hoschton, Bachelor of Arts - History.
•Taryck Stovall, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Film & Digital Media.
•Cosette Street, Hoschton, Bachelor of Arts - Digital Arts. Magna Cum Laude
•Phillip Suertefelipe, Statham, Bachelor of Arts - English with a literature concentration.
•Tyleia Thurmond, Winder, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Justina Vega, Hoschton, Bachelor of Science - Biology. Cum Laude
•Trenten Voyles, Hoschton, Bachelor of Arts - Communication.
•Samuel Walley, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Political Science.
•Chandler Wells, Winder, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Stephanie Wheeler, Statham, Associate of Science - Early Childhood Education Pathway.
•Savannah Whitman, Winder, Bachelor of Arts - History. Summa Cum Laude
•Thuvan Whitmire, Winder, Bachelor of Science - Nursing. Cum Laude
•Phing Yang, Winder, Associate of Arts - General Studies Pathway.
