The following area students earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Piedmont College for the spring 2020 semester after earning a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.99:
•Madison Dills of Winder
•Garrett Stafford of Bethlehem
•Keren Panfilo of Winder
•Nicholas Klein of Winder
•Alyssa Kaufman of Winder
•Madison Gott of Hoschton
•Zackary Evans of Braselton
•Ramonia Thurmond of Statham
•Elizabeth Niles of Bethlehem
•Julian Hazen of Hoschton
•Constance Tatom of Winder
•Tanya Schwab of Braselton
•Taelor Threadgill of Winder
•Clifton White of Bethlehem.
GRADUATES
The following area students graduated from Piedmont College this spring:
•Sarah Blackmon of Braselton, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Matthew Bonk of Hoschton, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Analee Bradach of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science.
•Madison Dills of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Chelsea Escoe of Statham, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.
•Kevin Gray of Statham, Bachelor of Arts in Middle Grades Education.
•Alyssa Kaufman of Winder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Michelle McCall of Winder, Master of Arts in Teaching Early Childhood Education.
•Mitchell Mershon of Braselton, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in Management.
•Elizabeth Mitchell of Hoschton, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Keren Panfilo of Winder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Stacey Sanchez of Braselton, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Walker Snyder of Statham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance.
•Ishmael Solomon of Bethlehem, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Alyssa Standard of Braselton, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.
•Abby Thurston of Winder, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Emily West of Winder, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•Jessica Wucinski of Braselton, Middle Grades Math & Science.
•Rachel Zeagler of Statham, Master of Arts in Teaching Special Ed. General Curriculum.
•David Zeagler of Statham, Master of Arts in Teaching Special Ed. General Curriculum.
