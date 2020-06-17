The following students made the Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia for the spring 2020 semester by earning at least a 3.5 grade-point average and having no grade lower than B:
•Taylor Lee of Winder
•Ashley Minor of Winder
•Amelia Willis of Statham
•Brandon Moore of Winder
•Bailey Hurley of Hoschton
•Daniel Ramirez of Winder
•Sarah Hoover of Braselton
•Zdenka Janderova of Braselton
•Kaitlyn McDaniel of Hoschton
•Nicholas Henderson of Hoschton
•Pang Xiong of Hoschton
•George Brandys of Braselton
•John Sharp of Braselton
•Kendrick Robinson of Braselton
•Sydney Watkins of Hoschton
•Taylor Grobe of Braselton
•Katherine Ojeda of Braselton
•Bryana Bowman of Hoschton
•Gibson Phillips of Hoschton
•Lauren Lee of Hoschton
•Sutherlin Guerdet of Hoschton
•Sara Smathers of Hoschton
•William Jones of Hoschton
•Karlee Reed of Bethlehem
•Kaela Wagler of Bethlehem
•Diana Guzman-Hernandez of Statham
•Phillip Suertefelipe of Statham
•Sarah Ward of Statham
•Sarah Greene of Statham
•Tyler Clement of Statham
•Ethan Collins of Winder
•Genesis Ocampo of Winder
•Nathaniel Savage of Winder
•Parth Patel of Winder
•Sakura Lor of Winder
•Samuel Walley of Winder
•Shianne Yang of Bethlehem
•Yennifer Diaz of Auburn
•Avery Foskey of Braselton
•Andrea Jimenez of Winder
•Ally Simm of Braselton
•Anna Pierson of Winder
•Adalei Stevens of Winder
•Anna Forster of Winder
•Brittany Davis of Auburn
•Christina Romero of Braselton
•Emma Hicks of Winder
•Erika Reed of Braselton
•Esteban Cardenas of Bethlehem
•Elena Cherry of Winder
•Graham Helton of Braselton
•Hunter Foss of Braselton
•Julia Phillips of Auburn
•Jackson Birt of Statham
•Matthew Smith of Auburn
•Makayla Chastain of Bethlehem
•Matthew Morrow of Braselton
•Nicholas Flanagan of Winder
•Seth Nurmi of Braselton
•Tiffany Montgomery of Statham
•Destiny Davis of Winder
•Bailey Kreinbrink of Braselton
•Alexis Spangler of Winder
•Vivian Barker of Auburn
•Grant Bennett of Braselton
•Aaron Byrnes of Hoschton
•Matthew Caldwell of Braselton
•Abril Camacho of Braselton
•Brianna Clay of Bethlehem
•Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton
•Josh Ethan Davantes of Statham
•Courtney Cline of Braselton
•Logan Gerbig of Braselton
•Whitney Hall of Hoschton
•Ryan Hanna of Hoschton
•Henry Hill of Auburn
•Jessica Holt of Winder
•Avery Jones of Braselton
•Tucker Jones of Hoschton
•Nicholas Lance of Braselton
•Bailey Mattox of Hoschton
•Ashley Murcia of Auburn
•Odessa Noel of Auburn
•Elizabeth Pinto of Hoschton
•Meghan Preacher of Winder
•Spencer Starkweather of Hoschton
•Tyler Williams of Braselton
•Logan Forrestall of Hoschton
•Taylor Ganas of Braselton
•Kaleb Sands of Statham
•Kobe Holland of Hoschton
•Ansley Bailey of Hoschton
•Madison Miller of Braselton
•Victoria Oh of Hoschton
•Foua Yang of Winder
•Jacob Maddox of Winder
•Katie Crocker of Winder
•Michaela Stevens of Winder
•Morgan Tetzlaff of Winder
•Reese Wellings of Winder
•Austin Turmel of Statham
•Christian Reyes of Statham
•Kayla Martinez of Statham
•Andrea Aguirre Castillo of Bethlehem
•Alyssa Wachtel of Bethlehem
•Cade Wilson of Bethlehem
•Ethan Wilkerson of Bethlehem
•Jacob Hopkins of Bethlehem
•Tristan Hooper of Bethlehem
•Adria Phillips of Hoschton
•Alexandra Negru of Hoschton
•Beau Jones of Hoschton
•Cara Scott of Hoschton
•Caylynn Zakroczynski of Hoschton
•Dino Jarrin of Hoschton
•Emma Pruitt of Hoschton
•Gabrielle Criscolo of Hoschton
•Joseph Corso of Hoschton
•Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton
•Megan Milian of Hoschton
•Mark Driscoll of Hoschton
•Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton
•Taylor Shinn of Winder
•Juan Ospina of Braselton
•Andrew Rolader of Braselton
•Amanda Baumgartner of Braselton
•Alex Zipfel of Braselton
•Briana Sargent of Braselton
•Daisy Jimenez of Braselton
•Elizabeth Roper of Braselton
•Jiselle Gonzalez of Braselton
•Kaitlyn Johnson of Braselton
•Matthew Hamilton of Braselton
•Peyton Rolader of Braselton
•Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton
•Tristan Byrd of Braselton
•William Beckham of Braselton
•Reagan Stephenson of Winder
•Alexis Apineru of Winder
•Ansley Ellis of Auburn
•Caitlyn Lawrence of Auburn
•David Bennett of Auburn
•Nathan Woodland of Auburn
•Taylor Poisal of Auburn
•Tanzum Anisa of Auburn
•Ian Brown of Winder
•Nicole Hernandez of Winder
•Matthew Hollis of Statham
•William Mauldin of Winder
•Mai Moua of Winder
•Luis Portillo of Winder
•Courtney Shepler of Auburn
•Carter Talmage of Bethlehem
•Johnathan Torr of Winder.
