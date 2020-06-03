The following area students were named either to the President’s Honor Roll or President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of North Georgia. Students on the President’s Honor Roll obtained a 4.0 grade-point average in bachelor’s degree programs, while students on the President’s List earned a 4.0 in associate degree programs.
•Brionna Cleveland of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Ariana Adams of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Morgan De Avila of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Taryn Broomfield of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Hannah Mitchell of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Nathan Clement of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Caleb Brookshire of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Britt Pentecost of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Abigail Fitler of Braselton, President's List
•Brittany Vang of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Aida Alarcon of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Alexandra Malone of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Bianca Cardoza of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Brayan Perez of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Baylea Gaddis of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Brianna Meek of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Chelsea German of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Taylor Bradberry of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Kristina Thompson of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Jordyn Levine of Hoschton, President's List
•Kerrigan Ellington of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Savannah Whitman of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Emily Bumgardner of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Lasamee Lee of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Mary Sulimirski of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Megan Bumgardner of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Oscar Aguado of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Rachel Duke of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Zachary Ferguson of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Lauren Foskey of Brasleton, President's Honor Roll
•Julianne Sutton of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Susan Eads of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Susan Campbell of Hoschton, President's List
•Tyler Hamilton of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Maimee Yang of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Naomi Deya of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Kayla Anderson of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Hannah Foster of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Katelyn Price of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Renee Clement of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Robert Glockson of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Hannah Smith of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Kinsey Edwards of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Kaitlin Langley of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Benjamin Taylor of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Cassie King of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Camille Smith of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Carlie Thayer of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Isabel Ly Payia of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Joshua Nerroth of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Katherine Salazar of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Kyle Johnson of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Mariah Clark of Winder, President's List
•Michael Moore of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Shannah Blackwell of Hoschton, President's List
•Sara Wagler of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Tara Hughes of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Emily Harris of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Brittany Irizarry of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Peyton Lee of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Autumn Mccann of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Angelina Berretta of Braselton, President's List
•Mollie Brewer of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Mary Chambers of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Madeline Collins of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Randall Edge of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Matthew Gowder of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Heather Howell of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Alexis Hubbard of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Samuel Jackson of Winder, President's List
•Jessica Kasongo of Braselton, President's List
•Ian Lipscomb of Statham, President's Honor Roll
•Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Morgan McCall of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Morgan McLean of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Anamarie Mcdaniel of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Riley Mcgrath of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Mariah Millsap of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, President's List
•Christian Stowe of Winder, President's Honor Roll
•Joshua Towe of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Marquis Wallace of Braselton, President's Honor Roll
•Nicholas Watson of Hoschton, President's List
•Rebecca Wilson of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Emily Gavriliuc of Hoschton, President's List
•Israel Rosales Rodriguez of Auburn, President's Honor Roll
•Evie Coleman of Hoschton, President's List
•Dylan Baumgartner of Braselton, President's List
•Andrew Jackson of Winder, President's List
•Spencer Smith of Winder, President's List
•Isaac Clement of Statham, President's List
•Clara Conley of Bethlehem, President's Honor Roll
•Madelynn Daniel of Bethlehem, President's List
•Camille Cowherd of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Emma Keisler of Hoschton, President's Honor Roll
•Kayla Smith of Hoschton, President's List
•Nicholas Darby of Hoschton, President's List
•Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton, President's List
•Phillip Thao of Hoschton, President's List
•Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, President's List
•David Siha of Brasleton, President's Honor Roll
•Brian Garcia-Ibarra of Auburn, President's List
•Danielle Bolof of Auburn, President's List
•Jackson Currie of Auburn, President's List
•Victoria Rodriguez of Auburn, President's List
•Giana Kirkland of Hoschton, President's List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.