The Barrow County School System’s partnership with ArtsNOW was highlighted at the board’s April 11 meeting.
ArtsNOW “leads the way in reshaping education by integrating the arts into all subjects,” through programming and support.
The Center for Institute of Technology (CFIT) has been a key part of the partnership, housing an award-winning professional learning residency program and more.
“With the establishment of the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT), ArtsNOW established regional offices, grew its signature residency program through middle and high school and was instrumental in the design and development of both the Barrow County Art and Innovation Magnet (AIM) program and the newly opened Barrow Arts and Science Academy (BASA) for grades 9-12,” reads the ArtsNow website.
The residency program allows for professional development and lessons to take place simultaneously within the classroom.
Since 2017, the program has included cohorts of teachers from 4th to 8th grade. Teachers work with ArtsNOW consultants to collaborate, plan and implement instructional strategies that connect a specific art form to their content standards.
Teachers work side-by side with the ArtsNOW consultants to learn the new arts-integrated instructional strategies while the students participate in lessons.
During the April 11 BOE meeting, the teachers who recently completed the residency program were recognized. To date, about 60 teachers and 3,000 students have participated.
Teachers recognized include: Jennifer Stockwell, Samantha Stroup, Laura Payne, Jonathan Berry, Kelly Roberts, Tara Nunley, Brittany Norris and Ashley Bailey.
Superintendent Chris McMichael was also presented with an award from artsNOW that designates BCSS as a Leadership District.
In other arts news, the district’s band and chorus teachers were recognized for their programs’ recent achievements.
Teachers recognized include: Bill McKay and Derlie Morales-Nunez, Bear Creek Middle School; Chris McCarver and Carlos Tejada-Mahomar, Russell Middle School; William Threadgill and Joseph Hasty, Haymon-Morris Middle School; Rachel Muldrow and Greg Slusher, Westside Middle School; Dion Muldrow and Doug Grant, Apalachee High School; Cheri Schreibman and Haley Mitchell, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy; and Ashley Floyd and Brian Presley, Winder-Barrow High School.
OTHER RECOGNITION
The BOE also recognized:
- special education director Amy Wadley who won the Outstanding New Special Education Director Award for 2023 at the Georgia Council of Administrators of Special Education (G-CASE) spring legal conference.
- BASA student Emma Pitman who wrote and published a children’s book about dairy cattle to support the school’s FFA program.
- the following Custodian of the Week winners for the month of March: Anto Antunovic, Apalachee High School; John Haynes, County Line Elementary School; Ernesto Escobar, Winder Elementary School; and Alvin Shivers, Winder-Barrow High School.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 11, the BOE approved:
- amending the contract between the school system and the Barrow Community Foundation for the development of the Center for Institute of Technology campus. The amended contract includes language to govern items associated with the maintenance and operation of identified improvements, particularly the large playground structure and associated components to be installed this summer.
- a bid from School Specialty for furniture and shelving for the media center at Austin Road Elementary School (ARES). Shelving and furniture will cost approximately $93,629, with a contingency of $9,300, for a total of $102,929. The purchase will be covered with ESPLOST funds.
- a purchase agreement with Athens Janitorial for the purchase and delivery of custodial equipment for ARES, totaling approximately $41,600. The custodial equipment purchases will be covered with ESSER/SPLOST Funds.
- placing the SY24 Proposed BCSS Student Code of Conduct on the table for public review. All schools reviewed the code and the school governance teams provided no changes or suggestions. The code is submitted as is for review and approval by the BOE.
