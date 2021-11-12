The Barrow County School System has Rachel Pless and Dr. Cheryl Cistulli working its schools through a residency program that gives hands-on training to aspiring teachers.
The Georgia Residency for Educating Amazing Teachers (GREAT) program recruits individuals with a bachelor’s degree from a STEM-related field to serve in high-need classrooms, according to a news release. The program is designed to help reduce barriers for professionals to transition into the field of education and provides school systems with a pipeline of teachers in critical subject areas, the release said.
“This innovative program helps eliminate financial barriers associated with certification while providing a robust training experience to become a teacher,” officials said.
In the GREAT program, aspiring teachers are placed in a middle school classroom for one year. During that time, they receive training in the classroom with a mentor-teacher, similar to a traditional student-teaching experience. However, unlike student-teaching, students are paid a first-year teacher’s salary and receive full health care benefits through the grant.
Pless is working this year at Bear Creek Middle School. She completed her undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Georgia in environmental economics. After completing a year with AmeriCorps and working in school gardens, she became interested in teaching.
“I loved to see the ‘click of learning’ in the students I worked with,” Pless said, adding that she is looking forward to teaching science and using her school’s garden to make that connection of learning for her future students.
At Haymon-Morris Middle School, Cistulli brings lengthy professional experience to the classroom, along with her passion for science. Cistulli earned her Ph.D. in molecular and cellular pathology, which led her to research breast cancer molecules for 10 years at the National Institute for Environmental Sciences. Ready for a change, she then completed her J.D. at the University of Georgia and practiced patent law.
After witnessing the impact of the pandemic on education, Cistulli said she wanted to inspire students to pursue STEM careers. She recalls fondly her sixth-grade science teacher’s impact on her.
“She is the reason that I pursued science as a career,” Cistulli said, adding that her goal at HMMS is to get students excited about science with hands-on, active learning.
In addition to teaching full-time, GREAT students take classes in the evenings to earn their Master of Arts in Teaching. The approach provides a path to certification and “essential training necessary to be a successful classroom teacher,” officials said.
Alternative certification paths exist for professionals to become teachers, but they often provide limited or no classroom training, officials noted.
“While industry professionals bring an immense amount of knowledge and real-world experience to the classroom, many often find it difficult to quickly learn the skills needed to be successful as a teacher — effective instructional methods, how to create an assessment, and classroom management skills, to name a few,” the release said. “The GREAT program provides aspiring teachers with both classroom training and financial support.”
Once students successfully complete their GREAT program, they are hired by the school system where they served and will teach for the next three years.
The GREAT initiative was developed through a partnership by Georgia College & State University and the Southern Regional Education Board. The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Southern Regional Education Board a five-year, $5.3 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant to create the residency-based teacher preparation program to recruit undergraduate STEM majors who aspire to become math and science teachers.
