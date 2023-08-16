A ribbon cutting for Barrow County’s 10th elementary school, Austin Road Elementary School (ARES) on the Innovation Campus, will be held Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. The event will be live streamed. Student-led tours will follow the ribbon cutting until 5:45 p.m. The Board of Education work session will be held in the ARES Media Center that evening at 6 p.m.

