The following are members of Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy's graduating Class of 2023:
- Madeline Blue Allen
- Joshua Eric Aten
- Joshua Andrew Autry
- Sadie Rose Bagley
- Eduardo Andres Barrientos Ayala
- Dylan Anquonn Blakely
- Joseph Paul Bonanno
- Rafael Alejandro Brito Diaz
- Sean Patrick James Brown
- Ashley Ann Butler
- William Braydon Butler
- Megan Elizabeth Callahan
- Parker Gabriella Campbell
- Jefferson Daniel Carballo
- Buffy Michelle Carter
- Lillian Taylor Cash
- Amber Nicole Jane Conn
- Gracie Elizabeth Cook
- Grayson Pierce Curott
- Steven Jeffrey Del Toro-Santos
- Alexis Hazel Durrence
- Leah Faith Earnest
- Chloe Elisabeth Etterling
- Brian Matthew Forrester
- Noni Elise Foster
- Wyatt Quincey Wayne Fox
- Sophia Grace Gardner
- Kaitlin Elizabeth Gebhard
- Rochelle Grande
- Delaney Nicole Harvey
- Jayce John Henderson
- Alyssa Michelle Holdcroft
- Normandy Rose Howell
- Cameron David Hughes
- Savannah Kajsiab Johnson
- Jose Ariel Juarez Alonso
- Michael Joel Juarez Avila
- Scott Knight
- Jayden McKenzie Lamb
- Scarlett Isabella Langley
- Elaina Varlie Lee
- Madison Marie Lelle
- Olivia Ann Little
- Mary Mckenzie Locke
- Estefany Judith Lopez Barrientos
- Jordan Alexzandra Lumpkin
- Lizeth Luquin
- Gabriela Michelle Maldonado
- Drue Andre Manco
- Emilia Juleen Markey
- Halie Nicole Marsh
- Alfredo Martinez
- Mark Maximus Dar-el Mathis
- Amber Nicole May
- Jackson Davis McCormic
- Benjamin Wiley McElreath
- Aniston Reese McGowan
- Addison Christine Mees
- Cody Mitchel Moore
- Jesse James Mosley
- Bryan Parker Moulder
- Grayson Eugene Parker
- Alayna Michelle Price
- Carsyn Claire Rainey
- Benjamin James Raymond
- Seth Robert Ross
- Reagan Autumn Sampson
- Gabriel Aiden Shepherd
- Ryan Davis Sicard
- Logan Hugh Simmons
- Joseph Rian Stephens
- Josiah Emmanuel Taveras
- Joylena Elisabeth Taveras
- Mary Grace Taylor
- Enoch Aidan Tefteller
- Victoria Skye Thomas
- Emma Jaine Turley
- Shyanne Sangsua Vang
- Adam Dakoda Waddell
- Taylor Lynnae Waller
- Israel Wayne Walters
- Easton Courage Watts
- Brianna Lavita Weiner
- Maxwell Jordan Weiss
- Holly Rachel Wesley
- Cade Brooks Wheeler
- Philip Fry Whited
- Danielle Paris Wilbanks
- Zachary Hunter Williamson
- Abigail Hope Wooten
- Andrew Reese Wooten
- Gracen Aerianna Wright
- Paris-j Oscar Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.