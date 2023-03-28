The Barrow Board of Education recently approved a new bell schedule to take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.

During the March 28 work session, the BOE approved a transportation direct routing proposal to separate high school and middle school bus routes next year. To do so, there will be adjustments in school times.

