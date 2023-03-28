The Barrow Board of Education recently approved a new bell schedule to take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.
During the March 28 work session, the BOE approved a transportation direct routing proposal to separate high school and middle school bus routes next year. To do so, there will be adjustments in school times.
The new bell schedule will be:
• Elementary: 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• High Schools: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
• Middle Schools and the Arts and Innovation Magnet Program: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The transportation department is still looking at options and running different scenarios for the AIM route, transportation director Jason Ayers said.
The new route plan will transport middle school and high school students separately, enhance safety for all stakeholders, provide a labor pool of bus drivers and provide a proactive growth strategy for staffing and contingencies.
The new plan also reduces time spent on the bus and the number of buses on the streets and in bus lanes.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 28, the BOE also approved a resolution to declare the results of the ESPLOST election.
