The Barrow Board of Education recently approved the purchase of the Social Emotional Learning “Character Strong” curriculum.
The program will replace the current bullying prevention curriculum; teaching all students social skills, emotional skills and character development. The program will also be a resource for families, including activities parents can do with their children.
The curriculum can be instructed in five-minute increments throughout the week, eliminating disruptions to regular instruction. Facilitators will conduct walk-throughs and surveys to monitor progress.
“Character Strong” will cost $55,186 and will be covered by ESSER-III ARP funds.
“If students have knowledge of their emotions and understanding of emotions and how they feel, they are better able to regulate their emotions and how they act, so we're just trying to teach them that connection,” director of student services Christina Lowe said. “The same goes with empathy, compassion, values and purpose, goals and habits and emotions and so on . . . ‘Character Strong’ checks a lot of our boxes; it's teaching our kids development, that soft skills when they get out into the workforce, and leadership, and being a part of a team.”
OTHER BUSINESS
At the Barrow BOE's May 3 voting session, the board approved:
• six CTAE courses. There is no financial impact at this time and CTAE funds will cover any future associated courses. The new courses will include: sports marketing and entertainment, cooperative agribusiness sales and marketing, public management and administration, unmanned aircraft systems (drones), information support and services and digital electronics.
• the temporary construction and permanent utility easement for a gravity sewer line at the back of Auburn Elementary School. There are no potential impacts. The line will work to improve infrastructure to accommodate the recent developments, such as Town Center.
• the purchase of whiteboards for 39 middle school math classrooms, to be mounted on all available wall space this summer. The whiteboards will provide better opportunities for instruction, as teachers will be able to see students’ work in real time and provide immediate feedback and assistance. The cost will be $76,716 and will be covered by ESSER-III ARP funds.
• the improvements to agricultural facilities, specifically the school farms along Hwy. 81 and Hwy. 53. The cost will be $300,000 for both facilities and will be covered by SPLOST funds.
• the pressure washing of 19 campuses, which typically need exterior cleaning throughout the year. Pressure washing will get a large amount of work done in a small window of time. The cost is $30,476 and will be covered by the maintenance general fund budget.
• the tentative 2023 general fund budget. The budget will be $159 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.