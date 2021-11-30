Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) recently awarded three middle schools in Barrow County $12,620 in Bright Ideas grants to fund seven innovative classroom projects.
The following grants were awarded at the Arts and Innovation Magnet (AIM) Program:
•Ashley Bailey — $1,796 grant to fund the “STEM + Arts Engagement.”
•Kristin Fuqua — $1,992 grant to fund “Robotics Solutions for Future Learners.”
•Jennifer Stockwell — $1,985 grant to fund “Lights, Camera, Communication.”
The following grants were awarded at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy:
•Jennifer Deckard — $1,224 grant to fund “Physical Science Gamified.”
•Paul Thornton — $1,996 grant to fund “Mobile Recording Studio.”
The following grants were awarded at Bear Creek Middle School:
•Tonia Harbin — $1,908 grant to fund a weather station.
•Toni Sessions - $1,719 grant to fund “Hopping Into Dissection.”
In 2021, Jackson EMC awarded a total of $61,161 in Bright Ideas grants to 39 teachers in 22 middle schools across its service area, according to a news release.
The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area to "fund innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise," leaders said. Applications were "evaluated on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans," according to the release.
