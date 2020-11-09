Note from the Barrow County School System: The Partners in Education program is a voluntary and collaborative relationship between an organization and the Barrow County School System. Thank you to The Barrow News-Journal for enabling us to celebrate each of our district partners and the investment they are making in our school system.
—
Akins Ford has 54 years of experience providing exemplary customer service to Barrow County and the Atlanta-area, while also making a difference in the lives of children, families, schools and non-profit agencies in our region.
In 1991 at the age of 23, Brad Akins began carrying the family torch and the legacy of his father in leading Akins Ford. Since that time, Akins Ford has become a recognized dealership in the state as Georgia’s top volume Ford dealer. Akins was recognized as Barrow County’s Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year in 2018. In 2019, Akins Ford was recognized nationally with the prestigious J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award with over 25,000 satisfied customers. That success has enabled him to generously give back to our community and schools through the Akins Ford Community Outreach.
Many student and faculty lives have been positively impacted by Akins Ford, which all started with Statham Elementary School in 1991. Their partnership continues today as they maintain their annual tradition of organizing a fundraising celebrity basketball tournament for Statham Elementary students. Last year, Brad played in the game himself.
Akins Ford gives in so many ways as a District Partner in Education. They provide convertibles for homecoming parades and elementary school character parades. They provide a Ford F350 truck to each FFA cluster program to help student transport animals for shows. They’ve even put up billboards congratulating the graduating class of 2020. Akins Ford is also very involved with ESP (Extra Special People), a non-profit organization that provides many opportunities for Barrow’s exceptional students.
While the pandemic has changed how our partners can be involved in schools, it hasn’t stopped Akins Ford from connecting with our students. In October, Brad Akin was a guest speaker for Sims Academy to talk about skills and opportunities in the automotive industry. Thank you to Akins Ford for your continued support as a BCSS District Partner in Education!
