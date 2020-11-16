Note from the Barrow County School System: The Partners in Education program is a voluntary and collaborative relationship between an organization and the Barrow County School System. Thank you to The Barrow News-Journal for enabling us to celebrate each of our district partners and the investment they are making in our school system.
—
“You see, if you first set out to serve others well, the rest will take care of itself,” remarked the great servant leader and Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy. Mr. Cathy’s statement forms the base for the Chick-fil-A core values, which are customer first, personal excellence, continuous improvement, working together and stewardship.
Barrow County has had a front row seat to “my pleasure” customer service and the delicious food since operator Chris Owens brought Chick-fil-A to Barrow County. They joined the Barrow County School System Partner in Education program and have been a district-wide partner over 10 years now. Their involvement in our schools has been intentional and focused on providing student work and leadership experiences, celebrating student success, and showing appreciation to our teachers and staff.
Chick-fil-A invests heavily in promoting student achievement and success. A hallmark of that commitment is the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy at Apalachee High School. For five years, Owens and AHS principal Jennifer Martin have teamed up to co-lead this innovative student program. The CFA Leader Academy nurtures students and helps grow tomorrow’s community leaders through collaboration, problem solving, planning and the successful execution of multiple youth-led service projects. The digital and hands-on learning tools provided by Chick-fil-A are unique and exciting when coupled with Ms. Martin’s dynamic teaching style of student engagement.
Throughout the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, servant leadership in the underlying current along with the message of there’s no letter “I” in teamwork. The emphasis on students and teamwork is carried forward in Chick-fil-A’s corporate sponsorship of the athletic programs at Winder-Barrow High and Apalachee high schools.
Chick-fil-A also generously provides digital offer coupons to all 19 BCSS schools and programs. Throughout the district, these are used in many ways to recognize and encourage academic progress, positive behavior, and peer role modeling. Teachers and staff are also celebrated and appreciated each year when Akins Ford teams up with Chick-fil-A to provide breakfast to all BCSS employees.
It is “our pleasure” for the Barrow County School System to work alongside Chick-fil-A as our District Partner in Education. In this case, let’s follow the herd and do what the Cows say: “Eat Mor Chikin!”
