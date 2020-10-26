Note from the Barrow County School System: The Partners in Education program is a voluntary and collaborative relationship between an organization and the Barrow County School System. Thank you to The Barrow News-Journal for enabling us to celebrate each of our district partners and the investment they are making in our school system.
—
At Jackson EMC, serving others is at the core of their business. From sending restoration crews to assist with hurricane damage to supporting Barrow County School System through their district-wide partnership, Jackson EMC is focused on “cooperation and teamwork.”
Jackson EMC demonstrates their phenomenal support for students in Barrow County through the Jackson EMC Foundation’s Operation Round Up grants. Through these grants, families are provided needed services through non-profit agencies like New Path 1010, Medlink GA, The Tree House, the American Red Cross, and many others.
Supporting local schools are a high priority for Jackson EMC as shown in their longstanding involvement of FFA Programs, the BCSS Mentoring Program, High School Students of the Month recognition at chamber of commerce meetings, and teacher recruitment and retention programs in the Barrow County School System.
The Jackson EMC “Bright Ideas” Grant Program has also rewarded BCSS teachers for their innovative and creative classroom projects. Middle school teachers can earn up to $2,000 for classroom projects not funded through general education funds. For BCSS, this educational enrichment went to nine teachers in 2018 totaling $11,038. In 2019, seven BCSS educators won $10,445. Their Bright Idea grants were used for classroom projects, such as Gamifying Physical Science, Storytelling through Podcasting, and Clay Stop Motion. We are excited to meet our winners for 2020!
Thank you, Jackson EMC, for your strong support of bold Barrow educators and their students, who will be tomorrow’s workforce and community leaders.
