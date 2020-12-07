Note from the Barrow County School System: The Partners in Education program is a voluntary and collaborative relationship between an organization and the Barrow County School System. Thank you to The Barrow News-Journal for enabling us to celebrate each of our district partners and the investment they are making in our school system.
—
Barrow, Jackson, and surrounding counties have enjoyed the “Heart & Soul of Rock-n-Roll in Northeast Georgia” since 2014 with WJBB Radio FM 107.1 & AM 1300. The beginnings of this successful radio station began under a former call sign of WIMO AM 1300 that served this community from 1952-2014.
Since successful schools and communities go hand-in-hand, Jeff Batten and the WJBB team became a Partner in Education with the Barrow County School System in 2019. This mutually beneficial partnership provides additional opportunities for collaboration and increased awareness for both the school system and radio station. Along with existing broadcasts of local football and basketball games and the Morning Show, WJBB has a tradition of celebrating individuals with the Community spotlight talking to exceptional Barrow and Jackson educators, students, and athletes. Since the fall of 2019, at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., Barrow students have led the community in the Pledge of the Allegiance, which truly gets your day off to a great start.
The 107.1 WJBB team has given behind-the-scenes access to BCSS students to learn about the radio industry. High school students have had the opportunity to job shadow with WJBB staff and explore career opportunities. Middle School students also starred as a “DJ for a Day” during the morning show to get a taste of being on-air.
Station manager and on-air personality Blake McCarrin has been a mentor to BCSS students for many years. She shared about her personal experiences during the District Partner In Education Appreciation Luncheon in the fall of 2019. WJBB has also been a supporter of programs serving students in need, including Feeding Barrow, Barrow Family Connection, and Spirit of Sharing, just to name a few.
Applause and congratulations are in order for our 2020 hometown radio station. On Oct. 24, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters announced that WJBB was the GABBY Radio Class Division AA (small/medium market) Station of the Year. Congratulations to Jeff Batten, Blake McCarrin, Christopher Rude, David Willard and Tim Rose for this amazing recognition!
We appreciate WJBB for their partnership, support, and collaboration in helping keep the community informed about important local school news and upcoming events. You truly have the gift of gab!
