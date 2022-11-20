On Saturday, November 12th, the Barrow Robotics Program FIRST Tech Challenge teams competed in their first league meet of the FIRST POWERPLAY season at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The RoboClovers varsity team finished the day in 3rd place, while the RoboClovers junior varsity team came in 8th place in the first ever league meet of its rookie season. The Jackson League consists of nine teams including two from Barrow, two from Jackson County's Empower Center, two from EJCHS and three from the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GSMST). Each team competed in a total of 10 matches over the course of the double meet.
