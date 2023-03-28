The Barrow County School System will increase meal prices for students and adults next year.
The school system has only raised student meal prices once in 14 years, school food nutrition director Nicole Trunk said at the Barrow Board of Education’s March 28 work session.
Food prices, supply costs, labor costs and healthcare benefit costs have been increasing significantly.
With the district serving more than 20,000 meals a day, those costs start to add up pretty quickly, Trunk said.
Prices will be increased by 50 cents for students and 75 cents for adults.
The new meal prices taking effect in the 2023-2024 school year are as follows:
• Elementary School: $2.00
The prices are still lower than the national average of $2.75 a meal for elementary school students and $3.00 a meal for middle school and high school students.
The prices are also lower in comparison to many counties in the area.
The item will be part of the BOE’s April 11 consent agenda.
NEW SCHOOL MASCOT AND LOGO
Also on March 28, the BOE heard a presentation about Austin Road Elementary School’s mascot and logo.
Principal Julia Hodges announced that ARES will be known as the Rockets.
The interim school governance team decided upon that mascot, as well as the logo pictured.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 28, the BOE discussed:
• amending the contract between BCSS and the Barrow Community Foundation for the development of the Center for Institute of Technology campus. The amended contract would include language to govern items associated with the maintenance and operation of identified improvements, particularly the large playground structure and associated components to be installed this summer.
• a bid from School Specialty for furniture and shelving for the media center at ARES. Shelving and furniture will cost approximately $93,629, with a contingency of $9,300, for a total of $102,929. The purchase would be covered with ESPLOST funds.
• a purchase agreement with Athens Janitorial for the purchase and delivery of custodial equipment for ARES, totaling approximately $41,600. The custodial equipment purchases would be covered with ESSER/SPLOST Funds.
• placing the SY24 Proposed BCSS Student Code of Conduct on the table for public review. All schools reviewed the code and the school governance teams provided no changes or suggestions. The code is submitted as is for review and approval by the BOE.
