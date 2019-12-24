Barrow County students earn Lanier Technical College academic honors. The students made the president’s list, for all As, and the honor roll, for a 3.5 GPA, for the fall term.
Named to the president’s list were:
Caterine Barrera-Toro of Bethlehem, Benjamin Clark of Statham, Jacob Corne of Bethlehem, Ashley Elzea of Auburn, D'Yani Gorman of Bethlehem, Stacey Hammond of Statham, Alexis Jackson of Winder, Robert McCain of Winder, James Reed of Winder, Brandi Ruland of Statham, Amber Shipley of Bethlehem and Ashley Watson of Winder.
Earning spots on the honor roll list were:
Ruben Alvarado of Winder, Alvaro Balber Gutierrez of Winder, Megan Conway of Winder, Kenneth Dunaway of Auburn, Taylorann Hailes of Auburn, Trisha Hunt of Winder, Kendraya Kelly of Winder, Jacalyn Knight of Winder, Jacob Norton of Winder, Morrina Phasadeuang of Bethlehem, Zachary Pierce of Winder and Crashunda Prayer of Winder.
