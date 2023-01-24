Barrow students place at regional technology competition

Numerous Barrow students received special recognition by category and division at the regional technology competition.

 Photo submitted

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 172 students from six area school systems assembled at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy for the first annual Northeast Georgia Regional Student Technology Competition.

Numerous Barrow students received special recognition by category and division.

