On Saturday, Jan. 21, 172 students from six area school systems assembled at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy for the first annual Northeast Georgia Regional Student Technology Competition.
Numerous Barrow students received special recognition by category and division.
The 1st place winners will advance to the Georgia Student Technology Competition state championship taking place at the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University on Saturday, March 11.
3D Modeling
• Carolyne Johnson (BES): 1st Place, 3rd & 4th Grade
• Paityn Spillers (HES): 2nd Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Collier Curott (BCMS): 1st Place, 7th & 8th Grade
• Corey Plack (WBHS): 1st Place, 9th & 10th Grade
• Jacob Yother (WBHS): 1st Place, 11th & 12th Grade
• Christian Tejada (AHS): 2nd Place, 11th & 12th Grade
Animation
• Audrina Robertson (YES): 1st Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Brianna Reusmann (AIM): 3rd Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Valorie Johnson (BASA): 2nd Place, 7th & 8th Grade
• Emma Davis (AHS): 1st Place, 9th & 10th Grade
• Luis Enrque Hernandez (AHS): 1st Place, 11th &12th Grade
Audio Production
• Brynleigh Flanigan (AIM): 2nd Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Naomi Tudorescu (AIM): 1st Place, 7th & 8th Grade
• Gary Stubbs and William Pitman (BASA): 1st Place, 9th & 10th Grade
• Ethan Puskar (BASA): 2nd Place, 9th & 10th Grade
• Christian Lee (WBHS): 1st Place, 11th & 12th Grade
Device Modification
• Elara Ethridge (AIM): 3rd Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Sam Massei and Brock Hill (AHS): 1st Place, 11th & 12th Grade
• Hunter Sorrells and Jesus Juarez (AHS): 2nd Place, 11th & 12th Grade
Digital Game Design
• Liliana Serba and Max Maynard (BRES): 3rd Place, 3rd & 4th Grade
• William Rhinehart (BASA): 1st place, 7th & 8th Grade
• Mason DiRenzo (BASA): 2nd Place, 9th & 10th Grade
• Waylan Handley and Alexander Fischer (AHS): 1st Place, 11th & 12th Grade
Digital Photo Production
• Hailey Tolbert (BCMS): 1st Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Alivia Wade and Alina Wages (AIM): 1st Place, 7th & 8th Grade
Graphic Design
• Lyric Hardin (BASA): 2nd Place, 7th & 8th Grade
• Danna Moreno Guerrero (AHS): 1st Place, 11th & 12th Grade
Internet Applications
• Matilda Temples (BASA): 1st Place, 7th & 8th Grade
Mobile Apps
• Michael Faulkner and Kelian Djoukong (YES): 1st Place, 3rd & 4th Grade
• Luke Ellis (BASA): 1st Place, 9th & 10th Grade
Multimedia Applications
• Angelica Jaquez (AIM): 3rd Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Thaddeus Smith (BASA): 1st Place, 9th & 10th Grade
Project Programming
• Kellyn Hardy (YES): 1st Place, 3rd & 4th Grade
• Marshall Warren and Midiaou Barry (YES): 1st Place, 5th & 6th Grade
Robotics
• Alyssa Patterson (BES): 2nd Place, 2rd & 4th Grade
Video Production
• Cristal Hernandez Sanchez (CLES): 2nd Place, 5th & 6th Grade
• Graham Mull and Collin Shaw (BASA): 2nd Place, 7th & 8th Grade
• Hailey Ruiz and Kate Murueta (AHS): 1st Place, 11th & 12th Grade
