2023-2024 Barrrow's BEST Award winners

Pictured (top row,from left): Jovan Rogers, Tiffany Simms; (bottom row, from left): Katie Patterson, Lenell Carr and Laura Etheridge

 Credit: BCSS

The 2022-2023 Barrow's BEST ( Barrow's Exceptional Support Team) Award winners were announced this week. A winner is selected in each of the five service categories: Service Employee, School Nutrition, Transportation, Support Personnel and Contributing Professional.

The following are this year's winners:

