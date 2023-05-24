The 2022-2023 Barrow's BEST ( Barrow's Exceptional Support Team) Award winners were announced this week. A winner is selected in each of the five service categories: Service Employee, School Nutrition, Transportation, Support Personnel and Contributing Professional.
The following are this year's winners:
• Lenell Carr, Maintenance – Service Employee
• Tiffany Simms, Statham Elementary – School Nutrition
• Katie Patterson, Training Specialist – Transportation
• Jovan Rogers, Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper – Support Personnel
• Laura Etheridge, School Social Worker – Contributing Professional
"We are proud to have each of you giving your best to our students and your peers every day! It is an honor to serve with each of you on the Barrow BOLD Team," said Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael.
