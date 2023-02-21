Construction on the addition to the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy campus (BASA II) is underway and set to be completed during the fall of 2024.
Construction on the addition to the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy campus (BASA II) is underway and set to be completed during the fall of 2024.
The three-level facility will be 106,000 sq. ft. with 42 instructional units.
Instructional spaces will include:
A performing arts center (PAC) is currently in design and is expected to open in the fall of 2025. This facility will serve BASA, the school district and the community. The PAC will be between BASA II and the pod leaving a green space lawn in the middle of the campus.
The plans for BASA II were developed by architect Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews, and Moore, in conjunction with BCSS System Operations and Grahl Construction, the construction manager. Input on design was collected from BASA administration and faculty. District departments who also provided input include: teaching and learning, IT, maintenance, transportation, school food nutrition, etc.
