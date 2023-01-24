Johnson and Baker

BASA's STAR Student Savannah Johnson is pictured with STAR teacher Dr. Nicole Baker.

 Photo submitted

The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy recently recognized Savannah Johnson as its first STAR Student.

The STAR (PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Program was designed to recognize an outstanding senior with the highest SAT score at each high school.

