The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy recently recognized Savannah Johnson as its first STAR Student.
The STAR (PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Program was designed to recognize an outstanding senior with the highest SAT score at each high school.
Johnson selected Dr. Nicole Baker as her STAR Teacher. Baker has been teaching for 20 years and has had the pleasure of teaching Savannah 8th grade science as well as several high school social studies courses.
"Savannah is highly motivated, a role model for her peers and displays a growth mindset,” Baker said.
“BASA is very proud of our STAR student and teacher,” school leaders said.
