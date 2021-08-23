Three teachers at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy achieved milestones or earned special recognitions over the summer.
Anne Locke Ridgway was selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars.
She was nominated by her students for the award, which “recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens,” according to a news release.
April Balenger was selected by the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement to pilot its new middle school civics education program.
The ENGAGE program allows students to participate in Model United Nations and Model State Legislature simulations “to foster a sense of civic duty as well as leadership and service-learning,” according to a news release.
And Gretchen Hollingsworth co-authored a paper that was presented at the 50th International Conference on Environmental Systems.
The article — "SIMOC-A hi-fidelity simulation of off-world, human habitation and bioregenerative life support as a platform for citizen scientists and virtual classrooms” — presents the results of a world-wide engagement of SIMOC, with specific examples of how SIMOC was integrated into classrooms.
SIMOC is a way for students to experience the challenges of living on Mars, and is an authentic simulator built using data from NASA.
