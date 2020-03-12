Apalachee High School student Jacob Baughcum has been named the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Senior of the Month for the school for the month of March.
By the time he graduates this May, Baughcum will have taken 10 honors/accelerated courses, 14 Advanced Placement courses and two dual enrollment courses, according to a news release.
Baughcum has a cumulative grade-point average of 102, ranking fifth in a class of 414 students.
Baughcum’s Spanish instructor, Maria De La Rosa, described him as “that student that came to each classroom ready to learn." She said that she could “always count on Jacob to be engaged, participate willingly, and always turn in nothing less that perfection in all of his assignments.” She said that she “was one of the few lucky teachers who had the honor of having Jacob as a student for more than one class," as he decided to take all four levels of Spanish offered at Apalachee. During that time, he was awarded the Honors Foreign Language Award for his academic achievements.
Baughcum is treasurer of the Student Council and an active member of the Prom Committee.
