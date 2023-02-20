Bethlehem Christian Academy recently recognized its Junior High Grade Level Spelling Bee winners.
Winners recognized include:
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 8:12 am
1st place: Hudson McElveen
2nd place: Leyton Hale
3rd place: Eben Palmer
4th place: Lacey Sloan
5th place: Ally Davis
1st place: Asher Peel
2nd place: Nolen Atcheson
3rd place: Aiden Grizzle
4th place: Keriann Richardson
5th place: Mia Penoncello
6th place: Oliver Sanchez
1st place: Brandon Pancake
2nd place: Emalyn Mattox
3rd place: Cody Sneed
4th place: Olivia Lindsey
5th place: Laney Kennedy
6th place: Jax Meaders
