After a two-year hiatus filled with online virtual galleries, BCSS excitedly announced the Fine Arts Festival's Visual Arts Gallery will return in person this year.
Selections of student artwork from every school in the system will be on display from Friday, March 17 to Thursday, March 30. The galleries will be open to the public during the following hours:
• Monday – Thursday | 5pm – 7pm
• Saturday & Sunday | 1pm – 4pm
The Visual Arts Gallery will be located in the gymnasium of the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) at 84. W. Midland Avenue, Winder. Convenient parking is available behind the Winder Public Library at the CFIT entrance on Bellview Street in Winder.
There is no entry fee to enjoy the wide variety of creations curated in this two-week celebration of student art. Everyone is invited.
