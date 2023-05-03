Barrow County School System's 13th annual Yes, I Can! Celebration was held at Chateau Elan in a "Night Under the Stars" themed evening dedicated to celebrating exceptional students.

The Apalachee High School Jazz Band Ensemble welcomed guests with music and the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy Chamber Ensemble performed two inspirational songs.

