Barrow County School System's 13th annual Yes, I Can! Celebration was held at Chateau Elan in a "Night Under the Stars" themed evening dedicated to celebrating exceptional students.
The Apalachee High School Jazz Band Ensemble welcomed guests with music and the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy Chamber Ensemble performed two inspirational songs.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Allison Nealy, a clinical professor at the University of Georgia's Department of Communication Studies and Special Education and the department head of Language and Literacy Education.
Chosen from over 2,500 students in Barrow County, teachers nominated and selected each of the following school winners based on their outstanding accomplishments.
The "Yes I Can" award is modeled after the state and national award given by the Council for Exceptional Children. Any Barrow County student in an Individualized Education Program (IEP) is eligible.
BCSS extended special gratitude to all of those who supported this year's event, including Dr. Ken and Susan Greene, Harry and Janet Butcher, Ryan and Kim Butcher, Stephen and Jessica Smith, Chateau Elan and Bethlehem Church.
The following are this year's award recipients:
Tariyah James - Auburn Elementary
Josiah Brown - Bethlehem Elementary
Noah Barlan - Bramlett Elementary
Drake Miller - County Line Elementary
Matthew Bentley - Holsenbeck Elementary
Sara Maldonado-Espinoza - Kennedy Elementary
Judson Smith - Statham Elementary
Ja'Khyla Griffis - Winder Elementary and District Elementary School Winner
Jerry White Jr. - Yargo Elementary
Aiden Norris - Arts & Innovation Magnet
Shaylin Rust - Bear Creek Middle
Laureen Francillon - Haymon-Morris Middle
Timothy Sellers - Russell Middle & District Middle/High School Winner
Kerigan Murdock - Westside Middle
Porsche McKenzie - Apalachee High
Anthony Hatton - Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
Nicholas Rayner - Winder-Barrow High
