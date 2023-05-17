More than 150 Barrow County School System high school students took advantage of the 2023 Ready to Work Job Fair on May 10 at Barrow County Leisure Services. This is the second year for Barrow County School System to offer this opportunity for interested students.

Twenty-eight employers looking to fill various full-time and part-time positions met with students about career options. Students spent time at each table, speaking with employers and handing out resumes. Apalachee High School student Bailey Davis said, "The job fair was an amazing experience that helped me discover new job opportunities in a professional environment." Winder-Barrow High School student Mariah Hood adds, "The job fair was an amazing experience! I learned a lot of information and will be using that when the time comes to apply."

