More than 150 Barrow County School System high school students took advantage of the 2023 Ready to Work Job Fair on May 10 at Barrow County Leisure Services. This is the second year for Barrow County School System to offer this opportunity for interested students.
Twenty-eight employers looking to fill various full-time and part-time positions met with students about career options. Students spent time at each table, speaking with employers and handing out resumes. Apalachee High School student Bailey Davis said, "The job fair was an amazing experience that helped me discover new job opportunities in a professional environment." Winder-Barrow High School student Mariah Hood adds, "The job fair was an amazing experience! I learned a lot of information and will be using that when the time comes to apply."
Participating employers said the event is a valuable opportunity for the students and their organizations.
"It was so great to be able to talk with the students who came through the job fair! We look forward to helping them on their resumes in the coming months as they work toward their career goals." The team at the Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project
"We gained four client prospects, four associate prospects (the students even gave us their resumes), and our Braselton Instagram gained 25 followers. One of any of those things would have been a win for us so we were very pleased with the turn out!" Lee Ann Rigsby, Express Employment Professionals
"These events are awesome. We have a student who started with us four years ago at one of these events and she is still with us." Gerry Carroll, Akins Ford
BCSS work-based learning coordinators Miranda Deaton, Tywanda Mathis, Clay McElheny, and CTAE director Dr. Jennifer Woods planned the event with help from the following sponsors:
