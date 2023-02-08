Construction of the new Apalachee Cluster elementary school is underway on the Innovation Campus next to the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy. As the Barrow County School System embarks on the journey of building a new school, it would appreciate the community's input on a new name that best represents BCSS.
Suggestions from the public will be gathered from a survey on the BCSS website and reviewed by the Interim Governance Team of the new school made up of the principal, community members and parents who live within the new attendance zone. The committee will narrow the suggestions down to a short list, giving consideration to the following:
