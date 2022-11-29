Jackson EMC recently awarded Bright Ideas grants to 10 teachers from five Barrow County middle schools.
Teachers received a total of $13,597 to fund innovative classroom projects.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Jackson EMC recently awarded Bright Ideas grants to 10 teachers from five Barrow County middle schools.
Teachers received a total of $13,597 to fund innovative classroom projects.
The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area to fund innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise. Applications were evaluated on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
For more information on the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant program, visit jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
Recipients included:
Arts and Innovation Magnet Program
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy
Bear Creek Middle School
Haymon-Morris Middle School
Russell Middle School
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.