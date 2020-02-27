One wouldn’t normally expect a nonprofit to host fundraisers for other nonprofits, but that’s exactly what Bethlehem Christian Academy students and staff do every year around Valentine’s Day.
The initiative, “BCA Has Heart,” originally began in honor of a 2018 graduate of the school, Kaitlyn Dixon.
Dixon was diagnosed with a serious heart condition at 6 weeks old. She had a heart transplant at 12 years old, and she brought awareness of heart disease to the BCA community during her time there.
Dixon passed away on Nov. 20, so this year was even more special as the school family honored her memory, school leaders said.
The week included a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and four days of awareness for other causes represented by the students and staff. Each day of the week, students and staff wore colors representing these causes, including Cancer Awareness, Epilepsy Awareness, the American Heart Association, and Autism Awareness. The week concluded with wearing red for Valentine’s Day.
