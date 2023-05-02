The Barrow Board of Education approved technology and media purchases during its April 25 work session.
First, the BOE approved the purchase of teacher laptops from HPI International in the amount of $338,129 for 442 laptops, with further authorization to use the RFP response to purchase up to another 100 laptops for a maximum additional amount of $89,928 through June 30, 2023.
