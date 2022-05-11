The Barrow County Board of Education honored seniors from Apalachee and Winder Barrow high schools who are choosing to pursue a career in education.
The students signed a commitment stating they are “committing to improve the quality of education for students in the State of Georgia.”
“The State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, your local administrators, community members and teachers commend you on making an honorable decision to improve the quality of life for Georgia citizens through the education process. You will be a great asset as we work towards ‘Educating Georgia’s Future,’” school leaders said. “It is our pleasure to recognize the achievements of these graduating seniors and their commitment to a career in education.”
“The purpose of this day is to promote education as a career choice. We need to celebrate becoming an educator so that we can fill the needs of Georgia school systems.”
Georgia Future Educators Signing Day is held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week. This endeavor is supported by the State School Superintendent’s Office Division of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE), Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation (GECEF) and Georgia’s colleges and universities.
They recognized the following graduating seniors and their commitment to a career in education:
AHS
- Alexis Maney
- Skye Mays
- Kahlan Kallstrom
- Emily Forrest
- Anna Keller
WBHS
- Skylar Bridges
- Caroline (Cara) Mays
- Victoria Bowler
- Emma Mallett
- Logan Woods
- Chongdoua Moua
