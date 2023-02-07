The Barrow County School System has chosen how it will rezone the elementary school and middle school attendance zones in the Apalachee Cluster ahead of the new elementary school opening in August 2023.
The Barrow Board of Education adopted the rezoning proposal at its Feb. 7 meeting.
The elementary school attendance zones will be rezoned based on the 3.1 map pictured below.
The new elementary zoning map features the most balanced distribution and projected growth among the schools. It also maintains major roads as dividing lines with better traffic patterns than other options.
Auburn, Bethlehem, Kennedy, Yargo and the new elementary would be affected.
The middle school attendance zones will be rezoned based on the hybrid map pictured below.
The new middle school hybrid zoning map is a “workable compromise” between the feeder and non-feeder options with only a few changes for middle school attendance zones. It has a better balance of population among middle schools than other feeder options. It also maintains the feeder system for four of the five elementary schools in the cluster. Students at the new elementary school would be split between two middle schools.
Middle schools affected would be Haymon-Morris Middle School and Westside Middle School.
Rezoning would take effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
GRANDFATHERING PROPOSAL
The BOE also approved the following in a grandfathering proposal related to the rezoning:
• rising 5th graders would be allowed to stay-put but must provide their own transportation.
• rising 7th and 8th graders would be allowed to stay-put but must provide their own transportation.
• siblings of the rising 5th, 7th and 8th graders would be allowed to stay-put but must provide their own transportation.
Further information about the rezoning maps and the committee’s recommendation process can be found on the BCSS eBoard.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Feb. 7, the BOE:
• recognized the 2022-2023 recipients of Jackson EMC’s Bright Ideas Grant: Julie Wood, AIM; James Kelley, AIM; Gretchen Hollingsworth, BASA; Caroline Bucky-Beaver, BASA; Jennifer Deckard, BASA; Toni Sessions, BCMS; Donna Morris, BCMS; Jamie Knapp, HMMS; Ella Daniel, RMS; and Katie Woodfin, RMS.
• recognized State Representative Terry England for being an “immeasurable friend” to BCSS, including supporting the district’s FFA program. England received a plaque and painting.
• recognized the winners of the BCSS District Spelling Bee: Burnita Chalmers, a 6th grade student at Bear Creek Middle School, and runner-up Akwasi Opoku, a 7th grade student at Haymon-Morris Middle School.
• recognized several school counselors in honor of National School Counseling Week, which is “dedicated to highlighting the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.” Counselors include: Dr. Renee Spencer, Lisa Butler, Cora Layton, Dana Love, Dorothy (Dee) Kelnhofer, Rene’ Canalis, Granada Watson, Cindy Bryan, Michael Wadleigh, Pamela Robinson, Amanda McClenny, Cory Peppers, Mary Griner, Randa Phillips, Amanda Shepherd and Gary Wood.
• approved a guaranteed maximum price in the amount of $1.5 million for Charles Black Construction to improve the tennis court facilities at Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School. The scope of the project includes resurfacing the court to replace excessive wear and cracking, lighting and other facility-related improvements.
• approved the purchase of network switches, wireless access points and management licenses from MXN, in the pre-erate amount of $854,438, with a final district out-of-pocket maximum of $300,000, and the remainder funded by the federal e-rate program.
• approved the purchase of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) from Instructure for 10,000 users (6 - 12+) in the amount of $3.32 per user, with Tier One staff support, for a purchase total of $52,500 for school year 2023-2024. A multi-year contract was approved.
• approved the purchase of up to $350,000 of literacy materials from Heinemann Publishing, a sole source provider of educational materials. A combination of L4GA, CARES Act and Title I Consolidated funds will be used.
• approved a revision to Policy EBBF: Safety Inspections.
• approved a revision to Policy IHC: Class Rankings.
