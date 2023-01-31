The Barrow Board of Education recently considered a guaranteed maximum price in the amount of $1.5 million to improve the tennis court facilities at Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School.
“The tennis courts at the high schools have not been resurfaced in over eight years and they're showing excessive wear,” Joe Perno, assistant superintendent of system operations, said at the board’s Jan. 31 work session.
Charles Black Construction would complete the project, with the scope including the court resurfacing, lighting and other facility-related improvements.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Jan. 31, the BOE:
• received a presentation about a Carl Vinson Institute of Government tax study, looking at senior tax exemptions.
• received updates about the Technology Integration Group (TIG) and the school system’s strategic plan.
• considered the purchase of network switches, wireless access points and management licenses from MXN, in the pre-erate amount of $854,438, with a final district out-of-pocket maximum of $300,000, and the remainder funded by the federal e-rate program.
• considered the purchase of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) from Instructure for 10,000 users (6 - 12+) in the amount of $3.32 per user, with Tier One staff support, for a purchase total of $52,500 for school year 2023-2024. A multi-year contract is requested.
• considered the purchase of up to $350,000 of literacy materials from Heinemann Publishing, a sole source provider of educational materials. A combination of L4GA, CARES Act and Title I Consolidated funds would be used.
• considered a revision to Policy EBBF: Safety Inspections.
• considered a revision to Policy IHC: Class Rankings.
