The Barrow Board of Education voted to designate the new elementary school as a traditional K-5 school with rezoning at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The new school, which is the 10th elementary, will be located on the Innovation Campus off of Austin Rd. in Winder. It will open in August 2023.
Students will be rezoned from the Apalachee Cluster (Auburn, Bethlehem, Kennedy and Yargo elementary schools). The cluster has seen student enrollment numbers increase in the last five years.
The other option discussed was a 4th and 5th grade academy for all of the cluster schools except Auburn, which would have had an academy at its school because of the longer commute.
The designation for traditional rezoning was selected following feedback from surveys and information sessions held at the four schools.
The school system received 1,730 individual survey responses. The majority of respondents preferred the traditional K-5 school, with 75% of elementary school teachers and 53% of parents selecting that option.
The school system plans to move ahead with the rezoning of the existing cluster schools as necessary.
A committee, which will include school staff and parents, will be created to provide input on attendance lines. Tentative maps will be shared with families in the next few months for feedback and final rezone maps will be shared during the spring semester. The rezoning will take effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year when the new school opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.