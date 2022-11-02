New elementary school

The Barrow Board of Education recently designated the new elementary school as a traditional K-5 school with rezoning for the Apalachee Cluster following feedback from surveys and information sessions.

 Photo submitted

The Barrow Board of Education voted to designate the new elementary school as a traditional K-5 school with rezoning at its Nov. 1 meeting.

The new school, which is the 10th elementary, will be located on the Innovation Campus off of Austin Rd. in Winder. It will open in August 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.