The Barrow Board of Education recognized Winder-Barrow High School’s Junkyard Doggs and club founder Hamilton McElhannon during its Jan. 10 board meeting.
McElhannon, a senior, started the cleaning club in 2021, after seeing the students’ need to earn service hours on campus as well as a need to clean the community.
The board also recognized Eagle Scout Troop 750 for its community service projects.
Eight scouts are already complete with their projects or on track to complete this school year.
Some of the projects include gardening and storage at Magnolia Estates, trail clearing and podium construction for cross country meets, modernization of adventure bags and community supplies, landscaping and a fire pit at First Christian Church, an outside reading area at Winder Library for children’s story time, FFA signage for the district’s farms, landscaping installation at St. Matthews Catholic Church and outdoor classroom cleanup with new trails and steps at Kennedy Elementary School.
OTHER RECOGNITION
Also during the meeting Jan. 10, the BOE recognized:
• The school system for receiving the Exemplary School Board Award.
• Those who were instrumental to the district’s collaboration with the Barrow Literacy Partnership, which earned the school system a Leading Edge Award from the Georgia School Boards Association. Among those honored were library partners, district personnel and the Literacy Partnership's co-founder.
• Apalachee High School head football coach Tony Lotti for receiving the Georgia High School Association’s Inspiration Award in 2022. He was also recently named the Atlanta Falcons’ Coach of the Year and is up for a national award. Lotti suffered a brain tumor in 2021, while still leading the team to the state football playoffs for the first time in 12 years. He even wore a helmet out on the field after his surgery.
• Custodian teams who were “top performers” in the first semester at: Apalachee High School, County Line Elementary School and Yargo Elementary School.
