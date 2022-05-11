The Barrow Board of Education recently recognized Skylar Bridges, a Winder-Barrow High School senior, who was the 2022 recipient of Peach State Federal Credit Union's (PSFCU) Dan Cromer Scholarship of $3,000.
Bridges is a dual enrollment student, works at the professional development center during lunch and participates in a teaching practicum at Statham Elementary. She completed the education pathway at WBHS and has wanted to be a teacher since fourth grade. She'll be attending the University of North Georgia to pursue a degree in early childhood education and special education. She wants to return to Barrow to teach at the elementary school level.
"Skylar's work ethic is superior and her moral qualities are above reproach,” WBHS assistant principal Barbara Smith said. “She is dependable, dedicated, conscientious, hardworking, prompt and rarely did she miss a day of school. Teachers and students have a great amount of respect for her because of her high moral character and her willingness to do what is right at all times. Her fellow students look to her for leadership in many different ways. Often, Skylar is not even aware that others look up to her. Her leadership is by example."
The scholarship honors Cromer’s legacy of service to the Barrow community. Cromer served in a variety of roles for the school system from 1978-1998, including superintendent from 1992-1998. He also helped bring the credit union to Barrow County, actively served on PSFCU's board of directors from 1994-2014 and was a servant leader on many committees and boards in Barrow County. He passed away on February 13, 2021, but his legacy lives on, school leaders said.
The BOE also recognized Rachael Lehner, a WBHS math teacher, who was the 2022 recipient of the Career Advancement Founder's Scholarship of $500.
The scholarship honors the founders of PSFCU who "realized the importance of education as a lifelong experience." The scholarship is for a teacher who has decided to enroll in classes to further their education for career advancement.
Lehner is currently working on her doctorate in curriculum and instruction at Valdosta State University.
“Rachel is wise beyond her years. She may have only been a second year teacher at that time, but her dedication to researching best practices to help her students be successful was unmatched in our department,” Apalachee High School assistant principal Deigh Martin, and Lehner’s former department chair, said. “It was inspiring to her colleagues to learn alongside her.”
