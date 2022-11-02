The Barrow Board of Education recognized the School Bell Award winners at its Nov. 1 meeting.
According to the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals (GAESP), it annually recognizes up to 10 schools with “outstanding programs in the area of curriculum and organizational leadership.”
County Line Elementary School and Statham Elementary School were selected for the award.
CLES was recognized for its staff development program based on Elena Aguilar’s book “Onward.” The school held monthly adult social-emotional learning sessions.
SES was recognized for #WildcatsRead, a school and home literacy program. The program aims to bridge the literacy gap to help improve overall adult literacy rates within the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 1, the BOE:
- recognized October’s Custodians of the Week: Sheila Pollard, Sims; Martha Barrientos, Westside Middle School; Bruce Baughcum, Bethlehem Elementary School; and Austin Cheesman, Holsenbeck Elementary School.
- recognized Winder Elementary School 5th grade teacher Joyce Butler for participating in the University of Georgia’s Red Clay Writing Project. As a fellow, she showcases the work of her 5th grade writers with several audiences such as graduate classes and regional conferences.
- recognized Kennedy Elementary School’s Monica Massei for being named the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year.
- approved a guaranteed maximum price of $1.3 million for Charles Black Construction to provide labor and material for site work and utility provisions necessary to prepare for installation of new mobile classroom units and/or to relocate and assemble or dispose of existing mobile classroom units. Up to seven singlewide mobile classroom units and one classroom pod unit may be necessary for the 2023-2024 school year.
- approved a change order to the current contract between the school system and Modular Solutions to provide, deliver and install new single-wide mobile units and new pod units in preparation for the 2023–2024 school year in the amount of $1.8 million.
- policy revision BCBI and rules of conduct for public participation in board meetings.
- approved a purchase of Aruba network switches from MXN, which would cost $136,449.
- approved authorizing the ITS department to waive normal board purchasing policies for the current fiscal year when necessary due to product supply scarcity or urgent need. The total authorization cap for various technology purchases would be $250,000, subject to best efforts at competitive shopping as per board guidelines, normal approval loops and normal board guidelines for reporting. This was previously authorized in 2020 and 2021.
- approved the purchase of data migration services from CloudFuze amounting to $51,100, with an overage allowance of $5,000, for a maximum total of $56,100.
- approved a purchase agreement with Commercial Controls Group, Inc. (CCG) for the purchase of HVAC energy management controls for Statham Elementary School in the amount of $45,410.
- approved state close out resolutions for renovation projects completed in 2021 at Auburn Elementary School, Holsenbeck Elementary School and Apalachee High School (phase IV).
