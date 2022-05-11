The Board of Education recently recognized six students who placed in the 2021-2022 Georgia Student Technology Competition at the state level.
• Kyle Conn, Apalachee High School: first place, 11th/12th grade division, animation, Browser Wars
• Ariel Brooks, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy: first place, 7th/8th grade division, animation, Just Breathe – A Day in the Life of Teen Mental Health
• Graham Mull and Collin Shaw, Arts and Innovation Magnet Program: second place, 7th/8th grade division, audio production, The Graham and Collin Show
• Audrina Robertson and Daniel Moyer, Yargo Elementary School: second place, 3rd/4th grade division, animation, The Unlucky Friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.