The Barrow County Board of Education met Sept. 5, where they received key updates from staff, recognized exemplary teachers, administrators and staff and voted on purchases recommended by the superintendent.
ENROLLMENT UPDATE
BCSS Director of Data, Assessment and Accountability Jennie Persinger reported on the latest enrollment numbers. The 20-day full-time enrollment number was 15,237. That's up from 15,069 from the first day of the 2023-24 school year. The graph above shows the enrollment trend since 2017.
RENOVATIONS AND MAINTENANCE UPDATE
The Highway 81 Ag improvements are complete. The work included fence and gate replacement, new 8-stall cattle barn, and new metal on existing barns.
Other projects:
• Continued construction of new academic building for BASA
• Finalizing renovation work on AHS and WBHS tennis courts
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR
Dr. Jennifer Wood, Sims Academy CEO and CTAE director was named the Georgia Association of Career and Technical Education (GACTE) Youth Apprenticeship Administrator of the Year. The award recognizes those who make "significant contributions toward innovative, unique and effective career and technical education programs."
CUSTODIAL RECOGNITION
The board recognized the custodial team who work day and night to care for students and staff through their commitment to well-maintained and clean schools. Custodian team at Westside Middle School was reccognized for being the cleanest school, as well as Sherry Maywather at AIM at CFIT, Johny Daniel at Holsenbeck Elementary and Robert Concepcion at Apalachee High School.
PRESENTATION OF COLORS
Cadets from Apalachee High School JROTC presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance at the Board Meeting.
• Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Kallstrom
• Captain Zachary Lockerman
• Command Sergeant Major Trey Moss
• Sergeant Johnson Jia
OTHER BUSINESS
• Authorized the purchase of the Benchmark Writing Workshop teacher kits, student consumable materials, and digital platform renewal for grades K-5 at Statham Elementary School
• Approval of the CTAE Local Plan involving Federal and State Grants
• Approval of the Barrow County School System's FY25 State Capital Outlay Application and Start Date forms for construction of The New Performing Arts Center at BASA and The Innovation Campus
• Accepted Purchase and Sales agreement of the Rutland Property BCSS owns
• Update to Local Legislation regarding the appointment of Board of Education members
• Approval of Board of Education Training Plan and 2024 Meeting Dates
