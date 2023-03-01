The Barrow Board of Education will vote on the name for the new elementary school at the board’s March 7 meeting.
The board will choose between the top three names, provided by community survey responses and the interim school governance team.
The top three names are Austin Road Elementary, Smith Mill Elementary and Marbury Creek Elementary.
Austin Road Elementary had the highest number of community responses and the most votes among governance team members. Smith Mill Elementary was no. 2 after a second round of voting.
